Plant and care for cocktail tomatoes on the balcony

You can’t only grow tomatoes in the garden. They are perfect as container plants. And what could be nicer than a fresh tomato salad on a summer evening, with your own tomatoes that you grow on the balcony? With the right varieties and the right nutrients in the soil, you can eat fresh tomatoes all summer long. You can plant cocktail tomatoes in pots and cultivation is quite easy. We will show you how to take care of cocktail tomatoes on the balcony and which growth conditions you should take into account, as well as provide important tips and instructions for the correct care of tomato plants. Continue reading!

What are cocktail tomatoes

Cocktail tomatoes are larger than grape and cherry tomatoes, but still the small, sweet variety. They are good for growing in pots and can be used for various salads and sauces. The popular fruits are also perfect for pickling. As a rule, cocktail tomatoes are relatively easy to care for and, compared to tomatoes in the garden, they are not as susceptible to diseases. The containers in which you grow the plants must be large enough for the roots to develop well.

Ensure required nutrients for cocktail tomatoes

Tomatoes are usually heavy feeders, and tomatoes grown in tubs need to be fed about every two weeks. Be sure to give your plants the essential nutrients they need. The main nutrients for cocktail tomatoes are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. It is recommended to fertilize with an organic fertilizer. You will achieve a good harvest if you feed the plants properly and sufficiently. The nitrogen helps the tomatoes to grow and the potassium ensures that the plants are able to fight disease. You can also prepare and use homemade fertilizer from home remedies.

When planting the tomatoes, choose a good quality organic potting soil for vegetables. Adding a few shovelfuls of compost when planting can give your veggies an extra good start. When the plant begins to flower and bear fruit, you should give additional compost, because at this time your tomatoes need more nutrients to produce a bounty harvest. Simply mix the compost around the base of the plant and water the soil around the roots.

How often to water cocktail tomatoes on the balcony

If you grow your cocktail tomatoes on the balcony, you have to water them every day. Ensure good drainage to keep roots from rotting. Keep the soil regularly moist. Don’t let them dry out completely, but don’t overwater either. Avoid watering in direct sunlight, and it’s best to water early in the morning or late at night. Note that the leaves and stems remain dry, otherwise fungal diseases can develop.

How much sun for tomatoes in pots

Like tomatoes in the garden, the plants on the balcony need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight. Put the pot in a sunny spot on the balcony. If the plants are in the shade they will not produce healthy fruit as they need full sun for the fruit to ripen. It would be good if you plant your tomatoes in a covered balcony so that they are protected from the rain. Or you can make a temporary mobile rain shelter for tomatoes so you can take care of their healthy development.

You should pinch and prune cocktail tomatoes

Do you need to prune cocktail tomatoes? Yes, it is important to prune the plant. This will encourage fruit growth. As with regular tomato plants, you must remove lateral branches that are not bearing fruit, as they drain the plant’s energy and disrupt proper growth. You should also remove dead leaves. Skimming is also important if you want bigger, healthier fruit. It is also important to check the plants for pests and diseases so that you can treat them with organic repellents in time. If you choose varieties that grow tall, you need to ensure a trellis.

What varieties for growing on the balcony

Here are the best cocktail tomato varieties to grow on the balcony. Be sure to provide climbing aids for the taller varieties.

Rote Cocktailtomaten:

Capriccio F1: This is a sweet variety that grows to 400cm tall, so trellis is recommended. Angora Super Sweet: The growth height is up to 250 cm, the variety has robust fruits. Sweet Pear Currant: This strain is resistant to late blight. Dolce Vita F1: This is a popular variety that is also disease resistant and grows up to 400 cm.

Yellow cocktail tomatoes:

Yellow pear: This variety grows up to 250 cm and is low in acid. Cuban Yellow Grape: Maximum height 250 cm, the variety is very productive. Golden Pearl F1: The fruits have a soft skin and robust tomatoes. Gold Nugget: This is a low-maintenance strain with sweet fruits. Mexican Honey Tomato: Also an easy-care variety with sweet tomatoes.

Dark-colored cocktail tomatoes:

Brown Pear: This is a very sweet variety that grows very vigorously. You have to attach a support. Black Zebra Cherry: An exotic strain. Black Sweet Cherry: This variety has round fruits that are harvested from the end of July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

