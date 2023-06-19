The flood caused by the attack on the Kakhovka Hydropower Station has gradually receded and the peak stage of the flood in the Kherson area has passed-Chinanews.com Video

The floods caused by the attack on the Kakhovka hydropower station are gradually receding, and the peak stage of flooding in the Kherson region has passed

On June 18 local time, the Russian side stated that after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydropower dam, the peak stage of the flood in the Russian-controlled Kherson area has passed, and the death toll due to the flood has risen to 35. On the same day, the Ukrainian side stated that the floods had killed 17 people.

The Russian side stated on the 18th that the floods in the city of Nova Kakhovka near the Kakhovka Hydropower Station and other places have completely receded. The flood caused 23,000 houses to be flooded, of which 36% were not flooded. In addition, in the past 24 hours, the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir has dropped sharply by more than 4 meters, and it is expected that the reservoir will be completely emptied before the 19th local time. Nearly 8,000 residents have been evacuated during the state of emergency in the Kherson region.

The damage to the Kakhovka Hydropower Station on the 6th caused the dam of the reservoir to burst, and the water level in the lower reaches of the Dnieper River rose sharply, causing a serious ecological crisis. (produced by Wang Xiaoting)

