Mexico, three people arrested for the murder of Ornella Saiu: she was killed while working in a club in Playa del Carmen

For the murder of Ornella Saiuthe Italian woman killed with a gunshot on May 30 at Carmen beachin Mexico, three people were arrested. According to local sources it is LaPresse : It went out, 40 yearshad been chilled with a gunshot fired by a man who had broken into a well-known cafeteria in the coastal town, where the woman worked as a bartender. Originally from Sardiniathe 40-year-old lived in Mexico for twenty years now and had an eighteen-year-old son.

The turning point in the investigation has come Monday June 5thwhen the Attorney General of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Oscar Montes de Ocaconfirmed that three people they have been arrested because you suspect they are involved in the woman’s murder: the three – as the prosecutor explained during a press conference – were stopped in the state of Veracruz and they will soon be made available to the local judicial authority to expand the investigation. It has not yet been revealed what the connection of the three with the murder would be and the identity of the women has not yet been disclosed detained peoplehowever in the mug shot disclosed by the prosecutor appear i half-covered faces of three men apparently in their thirties.

The Attorney General also excluded some of the hypotheses that circulated on the motive for the crime: “We exclude that it is a matter of extortion murder, it is certainly to be connected to the personal, family, social and patrimonial context”, he declared Oca Mountains. According to the prosecutor, this hypothesis is confirmed by the fact that “it was adirect aggression punctually against the person” and that presumably “there was no planning”, even if the murder did not take place “in a random context”.

“We are waiting for these people to be delivered to us from the state of Veracruz to counter the statements with the information we have gathered and we will certainly have a clearer picture of the motive,” concluded the prosecutor. According to what emerged from the examination of the security cameras and from the statements of testimonythe killer would have been identified as a heavily built person: the man, arrived at the club Sabrina 48 riding a motorcycle with a blue helmet, he had fled immediately after having shot the woman, without saying a word.

The first rumors leaked from sources of the same local Italian community, the day after the start of the investigations, had also spoken of “an old love of Ornella seized by jealousy”, but the story is still to be clarified. Two days after the murder, Thursday June 1st, the premises of Carmen beach managed by Italians, they appeared listed in mourning for the death of their compatriot, who was known and appreciated by everyone in the community, the largest in the coastal town, a destination for international tourism. THE Comites of Mexico (the representative bodies of the Italian community, elected by compatriots residing abroad) had issued a statement on social media declaring that they “joined the Italian community of Playa del Carmen for the tragic death”, where they asked for “a quick and incisive response from the authorities in answer to this cowardly killing”.