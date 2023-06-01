LIVE Italy-England, U20 World Cup LIVE: Pafundi starts from the bench!

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

Thanks for following us and see you at the next live!

01.05 Italy will meet Colombia on Saturday 3 June at 23:00 in the quarter-finals.

01.03 Italy that wins and convinces, the performance of Nunziata’s national team is extraordinary and deservedly flies to the quarter-finals, dominating England from start to finish. Decisive goals from Baldanzi and Casadei.

111′ The match Italy-England 2-1 U20 ends. Italy goes to the quarterfinals!

100′ Last clock lap of the match.

98′ In Doyle and Edozie, out Humphreys and Vale in England.

96′ Out of Quansah, in Delap in England.

94 ‘ Weak conclusion by Faticanti.

92′ Outside Baldanzi and Esposito, inside Giovane and Fiumano in Italy.

90′ There will be eleven minutes of added time.

88 ‘ A large recovery is likely.

86′ Gooooooooooooooooooooool, Casadei, perfect penalty by the Italian midfielder, Italy-England 2-1 U20.

84′ PENALTY per Italyhand touch during Casadei’s shot!

82 ‘ Left by Casadei rejected.

80′ Italy that closes England in its own penalty area.

78′ Italy trying the maximum effort.

76 ‘ Problems for the English goalkeeper.

74′ Inside Montevago, outside Ambrosino in Italy.

72 ‘ Devine wastes the English advantage by missing the final shot.

70′ Ambrosino is stopped on the break.

68′ The young players of Italy warm up from the bench.

66 ‘ Great intervention by Turicchia in the defensive phase.

64′ Quansah’s header misses Italy’s goal.

62′ Out Cuffy and Joseph, in Gyabi and Oyegoke in England.

60 ‘ Prati is blocked at the moment of conclusion.

58′ Baldanzi anticipated before the shot,

56 ‘ Shot by Casadei countered by the defense.

54 ‘ Great performance by Ambrosino who seems to play perfectly as a demi-pointe.

52 ‘ Casadei touches the far post with his left foot.

50′ Yellow card for simulation Fontanarosa.

48 ‘ Baldanzi’s great cross, the teammates don’t arrive at the appointment with the ball.

46′ The second half begins!

23.50 Italy who plays well and finds the advantage with Baldanzi, but then England wins a draw with Devine, a recovery that will be decisive.

See you soon for the second half!

47′ The first half ends, Italy-England 1-1 U20.

45′ There will be another two minutes of added time.

43′ England’s high pressing time.

41′ Very slow pace at the moment.

39 ‘Guarino doesn’t find the goal with his head.

37′ Fontanarosa sweeps a dangerous ball into the penalty area.

35′ Continuous ball possession for Italy.

33′ Ambrosino extended in midfield, Italy starts again.

31′ England that now raises the pace of play.

29 ‘ Faticanti now acts as a pivot in front of the defense.

27 ‘ Teams stretching.

25′ Phase favorable to England, which can pick up the pace.

23′ Gol Devide, running with the right plate finds the equalizer, Italy-England 1-1 U20.

21 ‘ Again Baldanzi calls the goalkeeper to intervene with his right foot.

19′ Casadei does not reach the impact with the ball.

17′ Italy returns to dominate in midfield.

15′ Devine’s Cross! sudden blow after an insertion in the penalty area.

13 ′ England trying to raise the center of gravity.

11′ Fantastic domination of Italy up to now.

9′ Gooooooooooooooooool, Baldanzi, perfect touch that finds the far post, Italy-England 1-0 U20.

7′ Italy dominating the dribble, England waiting from behind.

5 ‘ Zanotti sends the ball wide from outside.

3 ‘ Baldanzi’s tip that doesn’t find the goal after a nice heel from Ambrosino.

1′ The first half begins!

22.57 National anthem in progress.

22.55 Players enter the field.

22.50 In five minutes the players enter the field.

22.45 In this match, both Iling for England and Miretti for Italy could also be present against Juve. Instead kept in pink by Allegri.

22.40 England comes from a draw and two victories.

22.35 For England, the most important are Chukwuemeka and Scarlett.

22.30 Italy is held as weapons from the bench, Pafundi and Montevago.

22.23 Here are the official formations:

Italia: Desplanches; Zanotti, Turricchia, Guarino, Fontanarosa, Prati, Casadei, Baldanzi, Faticanti, Ambrosino, Esposito. Available: Zacchi, Sassi; Young, Pisilli, Montevago, Fiumanò, Lipani, Degli Innocenti, Pafundi. Coach: Carmine Nunziata

England: Cox; Humphreys, Quansah, Edwards, Norton-Cuffy, Scott, Chukwuemeka, Vale, Devine, Scarlett, Joseph. A disp: Beadle, Lowe, Doyle, Simons, Gyabi, Samuels, Edozie, Delap, Jebbison, Oyegoke. All: Ian Foster

22.22 Good evening and welcome to the live broadcast of Italy-England U20.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text Italy-England, U20 World Cup, a complicated challenge for the Azzurrini in the round of 16.

After finishing the group in second place, having overtaken Nigeria but falling behind Brazil, theItalia Under 20 faces a further challenge. Nunziata’s team is called to challenge England in the dreaded round of 16 of the Under 20 World Cup, a difficult opponent for the Azzurri. However, the Italian team has already demonstrated its ability to surprise.

Path of Italy in the tournament up to this point it has been a combination of triumphs and setbacks. After an exhilarating victory in the opening match against Brazil, the Azzurri suffered a temporary setback with a defeat against Nigeria, only to redeem themselves by winning the crucial third match against the Dominican Republic.

On the English side, the path proved equally varied. With two wins and a draw, the England side overcame Tunisia and Uruguay before drawing a goalless draw with Iraq.

Match: Italy-England Under 20

Data: 31 maggio 2023

Hours: 23.00

TV channel: Rai Sport and RaiPlay.

Probable lineups

ITALIA (4-1-2-1-2): Desplanches; Turicchia, Ghilardi, Guarino, Young; tiring; Prati, Casadei; Baldanzi; Pafundi, Ambrosino. CT. Nunziata

ENGLAND (3-4-3): Cox; Quansah, Edwards, Humphreys; Oyegoke, Gyabi, Scott, Vale; Devine, Scarlett, Joseph. CT. Foster

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-England U20, U20 World Cup 2023: real-time news and constant updates. Kick-off at 23.00. Good fun!

Photo: Lapresse.