Fousek and Ujfaluš in the center of Prague unveiled the trophy for the winner of the Conference League

The president of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) Petr Fousek and former Czech international Tomáš Ujfaluši this morning in Prague next to the Rudolfinum ceremonially unveiled the trophy for the winner of Wednesday’s final of the second year of the European Conference League, in which West Ham will face Fiorentina at the Eden Stadium. The ceremony also attracted several fans of both teams to the center of the metropolis, two supporters of the London club came wearing jerseys with the name and number of the Czech “Hammers” midfielder Tomáš Souček.

