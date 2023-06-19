In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery is rebooting the Harry Potter series in TV format for its streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max), and we’re talking new interpretations of the original books, leading to a hard-hitting Confidence’s successful film series.

But will older actors be involved, even if it’s just a cameo role? In the case of Daniel Radcliffe, the answer is a pretty solid no. In an interview with Deadline, he said it would be weird for him to be in the movie:

“I don’t think so, no. Of course, everything I’ve read about the series is a reboot, so it would be a little weird for me to pop up…I think Harry Potter was always meant to be Becoming like Sherlock Holmes… probably having an eight-year-old whose life is going to change in a few years, so my brain did go there.

Warner Bros. promises it will be a“Faithful Adaptation”with virtually unlimited resources.

