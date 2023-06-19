The most important news from 19. June

A city in rose fever

It is considered an event highlight in Mössingen: thousands of visitors came to the 21st Mössinger Rosenmarkt with art gallery yesterday, Sunday.

Furious performances by Kraftclub and Peter Fox

With furious performances by Kraftklub and Peter Fox, the festival is a great summer fairy tale of pop music for more than 60,000 visitors.

DFB Cup duel: TSG Balingen welcomes VfB Stuttgart

The Baden-Württemberg regional football league teams TSG Balingen and FC Astoria Walldorf drew exciting lots in the first round of the DFB Cup. The Württemberg state cup winner Balingen welcomes the Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart to the Swabian state duel, the Baden cup winner Walldorf plays at home against the future Champions League participant Union Berlin.

Skiclub Rottenburg: The dissolution still averted

For four years, the Rottenburg ski club was looking for a new board. Two successors were elected on Friday.

It is considered an event highlight in Mössingen: thousands of visitors came to the 21st Mössinger Rosenmarkt with art gallery yesterday, Sunday.

Jump & Fly in Belsen und

Competitions on all corners of the Belsener Ernwiesenstadion: Julia Ritter made it onto the podium twice at the “Jump & Fly” meeting. France’s Robin Emig wins the men’s pole vault.

Tübingen as a gateway to the world: standards tumble at the LAV & Friends meeting.

Youth welfare: So far 40 cases in the current year

More prevention and cooperation: In the district of Tübingen, the specialist unit for sexualized violence coordinates work on the subject.

The top 5 of the weekend

Good morning from the online editorial team. At the weekend, the following messages were particularly popular on tagblatt.de:

