Adam Michel

Senior Manager of SIE Game Services Content

I’m excited to share the PlayStation Plus Games of the Month for August here today. From August 2nd to September 5th, PlayStation Plus Basic, Upgrade and Premium members will be able to play “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness Go”, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater I and II”, “Little” Nightmares” (Little Nightmares) and “Unrailed!” added to their own game save library.

Let’s take a closer look at each game one by one!

“Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness Go” | PS4 / PS5 version

Rise from Reservoir Dog to Dragon Among Men in this action RPG. Kasuga Ichiban was originally a low-level younger brother of a low-level underworld clan in Tokyo. After serving 18 years in prison for other people’s crimes, he was released from prison and returned to social life. In this game, players will explore the modern Japanese city, make their own piece of the sky, and uncover the truth behind the clan betrayal. Gather a motley crew of marginalized people and spend time developing them to unlock new abilities and combo skills. Don’t forget to take the time to enjoy go-kart racing, arcade games or 50 unique side stories when you’re not on a mission.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Generation Deluxe Pack | PS4 / PS5 Version

Relive the most iconic skateboarding game of all time with an epic collection of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 fully recreated in HD. All pro skaters, levels and stunts are back and fully remastered, with even more content added: jump on your skateboard to show off your stunt combo with iconic contemporary soundtracks and new music; Look no further and conquer all the original game modes! If you want to strengthen your skills, you can go online and compete with players from all over the world in multiplayer mode, and see the real chapter on the real-time leaderboard. Play as the original cast (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, and more) or join a new fantasy lineup of Olympic pros (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni, and more).

Little Nightmares | PS4 Version

“Little Nightmares” immerses you in a whimsical dark story and bravely face your childhood nightmares. The Greedy Jaw is a huge and mysterious ship. The corrupt souls entrenched in it are planning to have a feast. Help Xiao Liu to escape from it! Along the way, you’ll discover that in this terrifying dollhouse, there’s not only a prison you’ll want to escape from, but a playground full of secrets waiting to be discovered. Rediscover your childlike innocence and liberate your imagination to find a way out!

Grab the last chance to download PlayStation Plus games in July

PlayStation Plus members must remember to add these titles to your game save before August 1st: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon, and Zero Strain .

* If you want to have both “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness” (PS4) and “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness International Edition” (PS5), please redeem the PS4 and PS5 versions respectively and add to in your game save library. In addition, “Dragon Among Men 7 The Whereabouts of Light and Darkness International Edition” is only available on the PS5 version.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above contents are subject to change without notice.

