China Daily, July 30th. On Saturday, July 30th, the 2022 Beijing Citizen Orienteering Competition was held in Shougang Park. More than 600 citizens participated in the open group individual competition and the parent-child group competition. The competition was hosted by Beijing Social Sports Management Center and Shijingshan District Sports Bureau, and undertaken by Beijing Shougang Park Sports Center Operation Management Co., Ltd. and Beijing Jiannon Culture and Sports Exchange Co., Ltd.

Orienteering is a sport that combines both intelligence and physical strength, and is both competitive and interesting. It can not only strengthen the body, exercise the mind, but also sharpen the will and entertain the body and mind. This orienteering competition takes the form of a combination of individual competitions and team competitions. There are two categories: the open group individual competition and the parent-child group competition. All participating members are recruited from the public. Citizens who meet the competition conditions can pass the “Beijing Fitness Center”. “Wechat applet for online registration. Since the registration was launched, the enthusiasm of citizens to participate has been high, which fully reflects the infinite charm of orienteering.

The event map area includes the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, the High Line Park, and the Service Trade Fair area. The starting point is set at the South Square of the Shougang Ski Jumping Tainan. As the competition venue of the Winter Olympics, it is also a “blessed place” for the Chinese skiing twins to win gold. The Shougang Ski Jumping Platform has attracted much attention during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. After the meeting, it became a popular “check-in place” for Internet celebrities. While competing in the competition, the participating athletes fully felt the unique beauty of the industrial heritage, and also appreciated the new vitality born here due to the Winter Olympics.

In accordance with the deployment and requirements of Beijing’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work, the organizing committee of this event is guided by the “Guidelines for the Normalized Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Beijing Sports Events (Second Edition)”, and adheres to the principle of “foreign prevention and import, domestic prevention and control”. The general policy of “anti-rebound” and “dynamic clearing”, strictly implement the “quartet responsibility”, scientifically study and judge the risk of epidemic prevention and control in sports events, improve the emergency response mechanism, establish a “circuit breaker mechanism” for events, and coordinate the promotion of competition organization and epidemic prevention and control. Work. The competition firmly establishes the concept of people first and life first. A special working meeting on risk analysis and analysis is held before the competition, to strengthen safety management and safety education, and to pay close attention to various epidemic prevention measures. The competition was carried out in a safe and orderly manner.

