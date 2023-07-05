plot, cast and previews of the miniseries

At the start, in prime time on Rai 1, Un Cuore Due Destini: everything there is to know about the French and Belgian-produced thriller miniseries. Plot, cast and previews first episode

Tuesday 4th Julyprime time on Rai 1the first episode of the new miniseries will be aired One Heart Two Destinies. What is the plot of the thriller Belgian franc? Who are i protagonists and what will happen in episodes initials? This and much more in the advances!

La fiction in six episodeswhose original French title is open-heart investigation, will be broadcast over three early evenings: 4, 11 and 18 July. There is directing Frank Van Passelwhile the hero is played by Claire Keim. What is it about One Heart Two Destinies? The plot is centered on the character of Florence Arrietasinger long awaiting a heart transplant. After undergoing the delicate interventionat the hands of Dr. Simon, the woman begins to have strange and frequent nightmares. So she decides to find out who the person who donated her organ was. It’s about Ana Daendelswho lost his life due to a terrible car crash. The investigations of Florence will continue in an obsessive way, bringing to light chilling mystery…

In the castin addition to the aforementioned Claire Keim (Florence Arrieta), are there Pierre-Francois Martin-Laval (Vincent Arrieta); Kevin Janssens (Simon); Lynn Van Royen (Meaning) e Jessyrielle Massengo (Zoe Arrieta).

Un Cuore Due Destini, first episode previews, Tuesday 4 July on Rai 1

Simon Daendels, and medico of Antwerp, is shocked by the loss of Daughter Sterre, known as Ana. The girl, pregnant, he lost his life in a car accident in Biarritz. After giving the consent for the organ donation of his daughter, Simon decides to to investigate to find out the truth about the accident. Meanwhile the singer Florence, wife of Vincent and mother of Zoé, who has been waiting for a long time transplant, can finally undergo the surgery. The operation is successful and the artist wishes find out the identity of its donor. After meeting Simon, she decides to cooperate in his investigation. What really happened to Ana?

After the transplant, Florence is haunted by weirdos nightmares and more and more determined to discover what happened to Ana. Despite the hostility of Husband Vincent, continued ad to investigate secretly. When he finds out Ana has been adopted is blown away by the coincidence. In fact, she too adopted Zoé, the husband’s daughter. The investigation moves to Jan, Ana’s boyfriendwhich seems to not want the bambino that the woman was carrying in her womb.

