Really build a personal martial arts! Lewei Technology launches RK (Royal Kludge) 84 Pro, 100 Pro, 68 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard products, which not only support Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4Ghz wireless mode, but also can be connected by TYPE-C wired connection, and also provide hot-swappable shafts The three-legged mechanical shaft and the five-legged mechanical shaft can be freely replaced to create more playable space.

RK 84 Pro is a 75% 84-key simplified configuration. It adopts two-color molded closed character Chinese phonetic keycaps. The compact size is less likely to occupy the desktop space and provides more mouse sliding space.

RK launches PRO series keyboards, equipped with upgraded hot-swap PCB and supports Bluetooth three-mode connection

The biggest feature of the RK Pro series is that it supports the replacement of the three-legged shaft and the five-legged shaft. It can replace the favorite mechanical shaft by itself, allowing players to use the most comfortable love shaft without the need for welding and plug-and-play; the latest research and development of hot plug Pull out the PCB board, the service life is more durable, and the reinforced terminal shaft seat is not easy to be damaged, allowing players to DIY with confidence.

In addition, silicone pads are introduced into the keyboard to fill the gaps to reduce the internal echo generated by percussion, which is different from general RK 84 products.

The upgraded hot-swap PCB design can quickly replace the mechanical shaft, and the materials are better

Officially, the RK 84 Pro uses 3750mAh of power and can be used for about 200 hours in wireless mode, which is enough for a long period of time. It is convenient for players to connect with tablets and laptops. It can connect to three Bluetooth devices at the same time, and can be used in Windows and Switching between Mac systems is very practical.

The RK 84 Pro and RK 68 Pro are equipped with a detachable frame design, which can display the keyboard in a suspended manner, and change the appearance of the keyboard at any time according to the player’s usage habits.

Suspended, general appearance, can be changed at any time by removing the frame

RK 68 Pro is equipped with RK’s own red shaft, 65% of the size is extremely lightweight, and it is convenient to carry out for work.

RK 68 Pro is PBT keycap/RK red shaft/68 key/hot-swap PCB board

RK 84 Pro adopts 75% size, 84-key streamlined design, reduces desktop space, and gives the mouse more sliding area; it has a black and white two-color RGB version.

RK 84 Pro is ABS keycap/RK red shaft, brown shaft/84 key/hot-swap PCB board

The RK 100 Pro adopts a 96% size, 100-key classic design, retains the function of the digital area, and the compact layout reduces the size of the keyboard. It has a black and white two-color RGB version.

RK 100 Pro is ABS keycap/RK red shaft, brown shaft/100 keys/hot-swap PCB board

It is currently on sale in August, and it is expected to bring players a convenient mechanical keyboard, and can replace the shaft itself, and expect players to create a variety of exclusive wireless keyboards.

RK 68 Pro -> suggested price of NT$1,790

RK 84 Pro -> suggested price of NT$1,990

RK 100 Pro -> suggested price of NT$2,090

RK 100 Pro Blueberry, Twilight -> suggested price of NT$2,390

For details, please refer to the general agent-Lewei Technology

Lewei Technology Fan Page