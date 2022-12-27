How is it possible that for an appointment at Fior di prugna in viale Volta, the Florentine reference center of the health company Center for complementary medicine (acupuncture, etc…), one has to wait, sometimes, even a year, and in these days is it even impossible to book (“the lists are currently closed”, the answer of the switchboard of the Cup)? To request it, with a letter to the regional councilor for health Simone Bezzini and to the governor Eugenio Giani, and a petition on the change.org website