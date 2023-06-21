PNC, over 49 million euros for the “development and implementation of two pilot programs for the definition of integrated health-environment and climate intervention models

The Ministry of Health, General Directorate of Health Prevention owner of the investment, under the National Plan for Complementary Investments (Decree-law 6 May 2021, n. 59 containing “Urgent measures relating to the Complementary Fund to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other urgent measures for investments”, converted, with amendments, by art. 1, paragraph 1, of Law 1 July 2021, n. 101) of the project “Health, environment, biodiversity and climate” has published the notice addressed to the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano to express their interest in implementing the project: 1.2 “development and implementation of two specific pilot operational programs for the definition of integrated health intervention models – environment and climate in selected contaminated sites of national interest” (Sites of national interest – SIN pursuant to art. 252 of Legislative Decree 152 of 2006 and subsequent amendments).

Recipients of the notice: Regions and autonomous provinces in the form of two aggregations.

Overall resources equally divided between the two intervention models: euro 49.511.000

Models of intervention

Development and evaluation of the effectiveness of primary and secondary prevention interventions to reduce the health impact of pathologies attributable to the environment and social inequalities, it is applied in areas or for contaminations in which the relationship between exposure and health effects is better documented . Evaluation of population exposure to persistent organic pollutants, metals and PFAS and health effects, with particular reference to the most susceptible populations, concerns areas in which the need to develop knowledge on the levels of exposure of the population to environmental contaminants and on the concentration relationship prevails -answer.

Applications must be submitted, digitally signed, via PEC to the address [email protected]

The deadline for submission of the applications is the 7 July 2023, at 12.00.

Following the identification of the two aggregations, the two initiatives will be developed through a participatory planning of the two integrated health-environment-climate intervention models for carrying out study, prevention and response activities, conducted at a multi-regional/national level aimed at define standardized and transferable operational solutions.

Consultation l’I notify

