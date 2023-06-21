Albanians attacked Serbs with cars during the protest | Info

Today, several cars driven by Albanians crashed into Serbs gathered at a protest in front of the Police Station in Gračanica due to the arrest of Dragiša Milenković, Srna correspondent reported.

The police issued an order to the Serbs to move away from the road, who then started walking in a circle across the two pedestrian crossings in front of the Police Station, which stopped the traffic.

The Serb protests in Gračanica are over for today, and new ones will be held, as she announced the president of the municipality of Gračanica Ljiljana Šubarićto be held tomorrow at noon.

In the meantime, Dragiša Milenkovic’s family members, accompanied by the police, went to visit him in Pristina, where his hearing is ongoing in the presence of lawyer Dejan Vasić.

From the direction of the Serbian villages towards Gračanica, road works are in progress today due to the alleged reconstruction, and traffic has been suspended as a result. For this reason, Serbs could not attend today’s protest in large numbers.

This morning, members of ROSA arrested Serb Dragisa Milenkovic from Kišnica settlement in Gračanica.

According to the police, Milenkovic was on a list compiled by the Albanian organization Civil Society of Kosovo due to suspicion that in 1999, during the conflict in Kosovo and Metohija, he allegedly committed a war crime against the civilian population in Kišnica.

