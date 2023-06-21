Home » Albanians attacked Serbs with cars during the protest | Info
World

Albanians attacked Serbs with cars during the protest | Info

by admin
Albanians attacked Serbs with cars during the protest | Info

Today, several cars driven by Albanians crashed into Serbs gathered at a protest in front of the Police Station in Gračanica due to the arrest of Dragiša Milenković, Srna correspondent reported.

Source: Neđeljko Zejak, Srna

The police issued an order to the Serbs to move away from the road, who then started walking in a circle across the two pedestrian crossings in front of the Police Station, which stopped the traffic.

The Serb protests in Gračanica are over for today, and new ones will be held, as she announced the president of the municipality of Gračanica Ljiljana Šubarićto be held tomorrow at noon.

In the meantime, Dragiša Milenkovic’s family members, accompanied by the police, went to visit him in Pristina, where his hearing is ongoing in the presence of lawyer Dejan Vasić.

From the direction of the Serbian villages towards Gračanica, road works are in progress today due to the alleged reconstruction, and traffic has been suspended as a result. For this reason, Serbs could not attend today’s protest in large numbers.

This morning, members of ROSA arrested Serb Dragisa Milenkovic from Kišnica settlement in Gračanica.

According to the police, Milenkovic was on a list compiled by the Albanian organization Civil Society of Kosovo due to suspicion that in 1999, during the conflict in Kosovo and Metohija, he allegedly committed a war crime against the civilian population in Kišnica.

(Srna)

See also  Magdeburg defeated Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League | Sport

You may also like

Fire in Paris, a building collapses in the...

The new edition of the Med de Loulé...

CSTO foreign ministers council meeting held and adopted...

What did the passengers sign before boarding the...

Paris Olympics, the battle of African workers against...

“Tango Project”, the new concert of the Women...

bruce brown left denver | Sport

Udinese – From the arrival of Lucca to...

Race against time to save the five tourists...

African startups in the spotlight ~ dohouatt African...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy