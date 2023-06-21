Home » Stabilization process extraordinary technician/superior technical competition in Ib-Health information systems and technologies
Stabilization process extraordinary technician/superior technical competition in Ib-Health information systems and technologies

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 20 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of technician/superior technician in information systems and technologies, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 of May 2022.

