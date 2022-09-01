Two people died of pneumonia of unknown origin in a hospital in the Argentine province of Tucuman. Four other people are in serious health conditions while a fifth patient is in isolation at home. All patients were diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and tested negative for COVID-19, influenza, hantavirus, and other possible diseases.

In mid-August, a case of pneumonia of unknown origin was found in a hospital in Tucuman, with inflammation of both lungs: the hospital was quarantined and stopped accepting new patients while the causes and possible vehicle of transmission of the infection. The Argentine Ministry of Health explained that two of the six people who contracted the disease died. The recorded cases correspond to five health workers and a patient who had manifested symptoms between 18 and 22 August.

Both deceased were health workers from the Luz Médica private clinic: they are a 45-year-old nurse and a 68-year-old doctor. The ANLIS-Malbrán institute has started analyzing case samples of pneumonia of unknown cause in Tucumán.

Local health authorities are monitoring case contacts trying to narrow what could be an outbreak associated with the Luz Médica private clinic in San Miguel de Tucumán. “The good news – say the authorities – is that no new patients have been found. If it is a contagious agent, there is no close work or family contact that has symptoms” The ongoing analyzes will try to establish whether the epidemic is Tucumán is due to a Legionella infection as suspected by health professionals: Legionella bacteria grow and multiply in a building’s water system and the water that contains them can disperse in the form of droplets small enough to be inhaled by people. However, for now there is no confirmation in this sense and the first tests have been negative. The epidemiologist of the Provincial Health System of Tucumán, Dr. Rogelio Calli, explained in a press conference: “Both viruses and bacteria generate the same clinical picture – flu-like with body aches, fever, shortness of breath – it’s very similar to COVID-19 as well as hantavirus-induced diseases and therapy is supportive only. For those whose vital signs are working well, helping the body to resolve this situation. “

The health authorities of Tucumán have recommended prevention measures to the population: wash their hands frequently, keep vaccinations up to date in all age groups and respect social distancing.