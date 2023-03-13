Published in the Official Gazette the Decree of allotment of 2.720.000.000 euro financed with the PNRR for the enhancement ofHome assistance to the Italian population over 65 years old, which sets the goal of assisting 10% of them directly in their own homes. They should be at least 800 thousand more compared to patients currently receiving home care.

The resources are attributable to the investment M6C1 – 1.2 – “Home as the first place of care and telemedicine” and in particular to the sub-investment M6 C1 – 1.2.1 “Home assistance”.

Il Decree divides the resources between Regions and autonomous ProvincesD and sets the minimum targets they will have to reach by 2026. To watch on the achievement of goals will be agenas.

Without prejudice to the disbursement of all the PNRR resources envisaged for the year 2022 as an advance, for the following years it is expected:

for the year 2023, the disbursement, by way of advance, of 50 percent of the resources envisaged for the same year, subject to the achievement of the specific objectives (total increase in patients over sixty-five) envisaged for the previous year (2022 );

for the year 2024, the disbursement, by way of reimbursement, of 50 per cent of the resources referred to the previous year (2023), and, by way of advance, of 50% of the resources envisaged for the year 2024, subject the achievement of the specific objectives (total increase in patients over sixty-five) envisaged for the year 2023;

for the year 2025, the disbursement, by way of reimbursement, of 50 percent of the resources referred to the previous year (2024), and, by way of advance, of 50 percent of the resources foreseen for the year 2025, subject to the achievement of the specific objectives (total increase in patients over sixty-five) foreseen for the year 2024;

for the year 2026, the disbursement, by way of reimbursement, of 50 per cent of the resources referred to the previous year (2025), subject to the achievement of the final objectives (total increase in patients over sixty-five) set.

To find out more, consult the Decree of 23 January 2023