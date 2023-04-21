Pnrr. Gemmato: “Community Houses ideological project”

The undersecretary: “If we imagine the Community Houses and a series of professionals around them – he added – then one could think of a territorial health system that holds up, otherwise it remains an ideological measure that will not give the desired results”.
19 APR –
The Community Houses project “was imagined by the previous government, with an approach that was ideological rather than ambitious”. He said it Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, speaking at the second edition of the digital Health forum. “It was intended to say in a propaganda way: `Let’s restore the distortions of the decree law 70 of 2015 (relative definition of the qualitative, structural, technological and quantitative standards relating to hospital assistance, ed.) – he stated – which however led to the closure of hospitals and the failure of territorial health care”. “If we imagine the Community Houses and a series of professionals around them – he added – then one could think of a territorial health system that holds up, otherwise it remains an ideological measure that will not give the desired results ”.
April 19, 2023
