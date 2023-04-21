Home » Pnrr. Gemmato: “Community Houses ideological project”
Health

Pnrr. Gemmato: “Community Houses ideological project”

by admin
Pnrr. Gemmato: “Community Houses ideological project”

The undersecretary: “If we imagine the Community Houses and a series of professionals around them – he added – then one could think of a territorial health system that holds up, otherwise it remains an ideological measure that will not give the desired results”.

19 APR

The Community Houses project “was imagined by the previous government, with an approach that was ideological rather than ambitious”. He said it Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, speaking at the second edition of the digital Health forum. “It was intended to say in a propaganda way: `Let’s restore the distortions of the decree law 70 of 2015 (relative definition of the qualitative, structural, technological and quantitative standards relating to hospital assistance, ed.) – he stated – which however led to the closure of hospitals and the failure of territorial health care”. “If we imagine the Community Houses and a series of professionals around them – he added – then one could think of a territorial health system that holds up, otherwise it remains an ideological measure that will not give the desired results ”.

April 19, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Government and Parliament

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

See also  Groundbreaking operation: 83-year-old blind man can see again

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Mothers and children, how to behave in the...

Shredding tablets: alarm, let’s see when and how...

Skin care: what to think of retinol, hyaluron...

the bulletin is out, how is the Cavaliere?

Moss and Lichens on Fruit Trees: Harmful or...

Do you cross your legs while sitting? Watch...

How much energy do we consume with thought?

High risk of mold: You should take this...

Silvio Berlusconi, clinical picture in slow but progressive...

How to get potted plants ready for spring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy