Home » Red Bull and AOC’s AGON to continue partnership until 2023 – Gamereactor
Technology

Red Bull and AOC’s AGON to continue partnership until 2023 – Gamereactor

by admin
Red Bull and AOC’s AGON to continue partnership until 2023 – Gamereactor

Energy drink giant Red Bull has announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with AOC’s AGON for the fifth consecutive year. The deal will see the duo continue to work together on esports events and tournaments for the remainder of 2023, and will see AOC Gaming, AGON, AGON Pro monitor all content used in Red Bull esports events in 2023.

Anna Stefańczyk, Head of Global Marketing at AOC, said: “We at AGON by AOC are delighted to continue our partnership with Red Bull Esports, a partnership that has flourished since 2019. Our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming allows us to set the stage for competitive Opponents and fans create unforgettable experiences. We are proud to continue to support these prestigious events with the most advanced display technology we use in gaming monitors.

You can look forward to the reactivation at the Red Bull Flick 2023 event in Finland this weekend, and then at the Solo Q Denmark and Argentina events over the next two weekends.

No financial data related to the deal was mentioned.

See also  How is the Realme C55, the Android smartphone with the iPhone's Dynamic Island

You may also like

“Quick Fight 6” trial version has landed on...

World Medical Congress: Integrative Oncology in Stuttgart

From Lebron James to Stephen King: the club...

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5...

Study: peatland protection via climate certificates can be...

Doesn’t the masterpiece that an artificial intelligence will...

Metaverse, crypto and now AI. What’s up with...

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Student Guide: Strategic...

The Importance of Software Architecture: Best Practices and...

Minato PS Plus upgrade in April, premium new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy