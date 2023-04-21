Red Bull and AOC’s AGON to continue partnership until 2023 – Gamereactor

Energy drink giant Red Bull has announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with AOC’s AGON for the fifth consecutive year. The deal will see the duo continue to work together on esports events and tournaments for the remainder of 2023, and will see AOC Gaming, AGON, AGON Pro monitor all content used in Red Bull esports events in 2023.

Anna Stefańczyk, Head of Global Marketing at AOC, said: “We at AGON by AOC are delighted to continue our partnership with Red Bull Esports, a partnership that has flourished since 2019. Our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming allows us to set the stage for competitive Opponents and fans create unforgettable experiences. We are proud to continue to support these prestigious events with the most advanced display technology we use in gaming monitors.

You can look forward to the reactivation at the Red Bull Flick 2023 event in Finland this weekend, and then at the Solo Q Denmark and Argentina events over the next two weekends.

No financial data related to the deal was mentioned.