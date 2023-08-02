Podcast “The Sex Gap”: “How we are treated by society makes many…

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

In its current episode, the podcast “The Sex Gap” from gesundheit-listen, the audio service of Apotheken Umschau, on gender-sensitive medicine shows: Inter*, trans* and non-binary people are often not considered in medicine and are even discriminated against. The consequences: They make less use of care and suffer from depression and anxiety. Hear in the episode: Trans activist and diversity consultant Max Appenroth and other experts.

Lack of knowledge, discrimination, lack of sensitivity – there are many reasons why visiting the doctor often becomes a problem for trans* and non-binary people. In the current episode no. 20 of “The Sex Gap – The Podcast on Gender-Equitable Medicine” with health journalist Kari Kungel, those affected and experts tell what they are experiencing – and why it can even be dangerous.

Not all people fit into the male and female categories. Some are born with sex characteristics that are not clearly male or female, while others do not have biological sex that matches their perceived identity. Even if the topic is slowly getting more attention, trans*, inter* and non-binary people – i.e. TIN* people – are often neglected and discriminated against in medicine. Or simply not thinking along, and if they do, then mostly in stereotypes that have little to do with the reality of their lives. During their studies, prospective doctors learn nothing about how hormone treatments, which can occur during a transition, i.e. gender reassignment, behave in the body. And also not that sexual organs can look more diverse than you know from the textbooks.

Activist and diversity consultant Max Appenroth, who sees himself as trans-non-binary and has to have regular gynecological examinations, says that he has to come out again and again in practice. For many, he says, this is a reason not to have certain tests carried out in the first place. In addition, there is a lack of psychotherapeutic trans-specific treatment places – and many trans* people suffer from mental illnesses.

“We are not mentally ill because we are trans. But many trans people suffer from mental health disorders because of how we are treated by society,” says Max Appenroth. He speaks of permanent stigmatization as “wrong”. “Body, psyche – there is always something wrong with us. And that’s where this narrative comes from: ‘Born in the wrong body’. That doesn’t fit me at all.” As a result, those affected suffer more frequently from depression and anxiety and seek medical care less often.

What solutions are there? The podcast episode names more education, education and research as particularly important. The idea that is considered the future of medicine is also a good direction: individualized medicine. She breaks away from categories and regards each person as an individual with very individual conditions. Whether as a man, as a woman, or all other realities of life. Just as a human.

