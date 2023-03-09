TORINO — Paul Pogba will not take part in Juventus-Freiburgthe first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. This time, however, it wasn’t his physical condition that cost him the call-up, but a delay in the appointment for the pre-match retreat. Pogba does not appear in the list of players who will face the Germans tonight: no explanation, only the absence of the Juventus number ten. The second disciplinary measure for a Juventus player after the fine imposed on Moise Kean for being sent off after 40 seconds against Roma on Sunday.

Juve and disciplinary problems in a busy season

At the beginning of the season, it was injuries that conditioned the Bianconeri’s journey. In the last week, when the situation seemed to have returned to calm, Kean first and then Pogba took care of stirring things up. “Since we have three months and many games to play, we need everyone regardless of the mistakes – he explained Massimiliano Allegri at the press conference -. Mistakes we all make, he (Kean, ndr) he did it, he paid and he will emerge more mature”. Today it was Pogba’s turn to make the mistake mentioned by the coach, that is, to break the rules of the group, a slip that will not allow him to take the field tonight and to extend the A stop that makes one’s nose turn up: after having supported the footballer during the injury period, reluctantly accepting the Frenchman’s decisions on his treatment path, everything seemed to be now behind us. worst: Allegri will forgive him as he did several times with Kean However it is undeniable that the new Pogba is still a distant relative of the one who made Juventus fans fall in love, on and off the pitch.