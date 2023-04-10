TORINO – Easter Monday without Dusan Vlahovic: at training open to Juventus fans, who trained in view of the Europa League quarter-finals against Sporting Lisbon, on Thursday evening at the Allianz Stadium, the striker was missing from the field, who worked out in the gym. The Serbian has an ankle problem due to the stomp taken during the Olimpico match against Lazio on Saturday evening: he has not been subjected to tests, but only to therapeutic treatments. The European appointment is three days away: the Juventus technical staff will evaluate until the last minute whether Vlahovic can recover.

Custom work for Cuadrado and Rabiot

Presiding over Easter Monday training Max Allegri, recovered from the flu which forced him to miss the match in Rome, where he was replaced on the bench by his deputy Landucci. Personalized work for Cuadrado and Rabiot, who after warming up with the group did a few laps of the field and then returned to the gym. Di Maria, after three quarters of an hour with the team and after a conversation with Allegri, also returned to continue working in the gym. Partial session also for Alex Sandro.

Juve, time for Paul Pogba

While the starters at the Olimpico continued apart and then returned, the rest of the group, including Pogba, who did the entire training session with the team, continued with technique drills and then with a practice match on a reduced pitch. first with four small doors, then with normal doors. The 350 fans present in the Continassa stands were thrilled by goals from Chiesa, Danilo, Bonucci, Kean, Owned by (he scored 5 times), Padoin and Pogba: the French midfielder, who Allegri hadn’t called up for the away match against Lazio, should be back on the squad list on Thursday for Juventus-Sporting Lisbon. Almost at the end of training, De Sciglio returned to the field, having not been called up for the match against Lazio because he was struggling with muscle fatigue: the full-back worked on the pitch separately with one of the trainers in charge of recovering from injuries.

Juve, greetings from the fans

At the end of training, the players greeted the fans and stopped to sign autographs: the most popular was certainly Paul Pogba, while the most workaholic were Danilo and Szczesny, who stayed for almost a quarter of an hour. The ds was also present at the session Cherubs while Allegri spent time on the sidelines with team psychologist Giuseppe Vercelli.





