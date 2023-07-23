Poisonous Sainz: “Undercut, Ferrari box has compensated Leclerc” | FP – Formula 1

Ferrari, Sainz comments on Leclerc’s undercut

The Ferrari leaves the Hungaroring circuit with many more questions than answers. The SF-23 proved to be the fourth force on the track and above all proved unable to fight with Red Bull or with McLaren and Mercedes.

The gap from the MCL60 and the W14, on a track that in theory could have favored the Reds, should be the cornerstone of the analyzes in Maranello in view of the season finale, and Carlos Sainz he does not fail to underline it. However, the Spaniard also points the finger at the strategy of Ferrari who according to him favored Charles Leclerc: on the occasion of the second stop, the Monegasque was recalled early at the wall, allowing him to make a undercut against Sainz himself. A choice that second Smooth Operator at the pit wall they knowingly made to compensate the #16 for the first slow pit stop.

Sainz’s words

“There’s not much to say, Charles had a slow pit stop and at the wall they changed positions to compensate: a pity, but what we have to worry about is the gap that Mercedes is giving us. McLaren is also clearly ahead of us, we need to focus on ourselves and improve, because the rivals are making big steps forward“, declared the Spaniard to his compatriots, as reported Brand.

The pass still under accusation

“It wasn’t bad, in the first 15 laps everything went as I wanted, attacking and making the soft tire last longer“, continued the Spanish rider. “Once I put on the hard tire and set off for the longest stint of my race though, our grand prix was compromised. Unfortunately, as always happens, with stints longer than 20 laps we end up suffering degradation“.

