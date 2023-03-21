Home Health Politics should inspire enthusiasm for the future
Health

Politics should inspire enthusiasm for the future

by admin

On the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Basic Law, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn discussed with State Bishop Dr. hc Frank Otfried July and entrepreneur Thomas Fritz on the loss of confidence in politics. It is important to him that people in Germany can look ahead with more confidence, just as they did 70 years ago, Spahn told around 150 citizens in Ludwigsburg. “We live in the best and free Germany,” said Spahn. He wants to shape politics that inspires enthusiasm for the future. A good example of this is the attempt to use the opportunities of digitization to make everyday patient life better.

