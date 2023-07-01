Pollen allergies: be careful how you wear make-up. This product worsens the allergy according to a dermatologist

For pollen allergy sufferers, there’s one step to avoid when applying make-up: Dr. Melegh explains it.

Every year, with the arrival of spring, millions of people find themselves struggling with sneezing, itchy nose and irritated eyes due to pollen allergies. Really annoying symptoms, against which a whole series of precautions must be taken in an attempt to limit the damage. We know, for example, that it is good practice to open the windows of your home before dawn or as soon as evening falls to facilitate the exchange of air in the house, as well as to keep them closed between 10 and 16. Or apply eye drops, take dietary supplements, etc.

However, there is another point to pay particular attention to and it concerns women subject to these disorders. We refer to make-up, an invaluable ally of the female population, which however, according to the dermatologist Eva Melegh, hides an insidious weapon. The expert explained everything in detail to the newspaper The Sun.

Pollen allergies and make-up: pay attention to that step, the situation can get worse

Il trick it has always been an indispensable ritual for most women: usually in the morning, there are many who love to beautify the face with products that enhance natural beauty, allowing any defects to be mitigated. Well, among the classic passages of the beauty routine daily, the doctor recommends avoiding one in particular during the pollen season.

It is about theapplying mascarabeloved by all but apparently the real enemy for those suffering from this type of allergy: “Mascara is by nature a sticky, long-lasting substance that sticks to your lashes. But once the pollen is in the air, its sticky texture means the pollen also clings to it.”explains the dermatologist.

During the months of the year when the problem explodes, we should therefore do without the rimmel. However, it is known that for some such renunciation would be too much, but in this case, it will be enough to rely on an alternative remedy or the eyelash dye. As explained by Dr. Melegh, such treatment would be preferable as “less sticky for hay fever season.” An excellent remedy that allows you to have colored eyelashes, well-defined eyes and a bright look just like when using mascara and for the duration of about a couple of weeks! Have you ever experienced this?

