PontileNews The food loved by adults and children helps to avoid memory loss (but don’t abuse it!)

There is a food that adults and children go crazy for, which helps to avoid losing memory. That’s what it is

In nature, there are foods that have beneficial properties, even those from which we would not expect it. Scientists have been performing for years Education e insights into the beneficial substances of foodsto learn how to get the best out of it, in favor of our body.

Clearly, when you eat, it is important to learn to take the right quantities, because when you exceed, i benefits that you can get from a certain food, they could vanish.

And we must always remember that in order to fully enjoy the benefits of a correct diet, it is good to be constant, and combine it with regular physical activity. Over the years, as mentioned, experts have studied the beneficial properties of various foods, and have also shown how to contextualize them to human needs.

Among these foods, there is one, in particular, on which several researches have been done, among which, one of the most recent, is that carried out by Columbia University, in the USA. This food is much loved by young and old, indeed, it can really be said that many are crazy about it.

The food that helps you not lose your memory: that’s what it is

Well, the food that helps you not lose your memory is chocolate, according to the Columbia University study. According to experts, in fact, chocolate is good for the brain. The study received funding from an American chocolate company, and shows how flavonoids, a substance found in dark chocolatecan increase the brain’s resistance to cognitive degeneration.

The study involved 3562 people whose ages were over 71 years old. The volunteers were divided into two groups. To the first they administered drugs with flavonoids, to the second – placebo.

After careful observation, the scholars observed that the memory of the elderly who had been administered flavonoids had an improvement of 10.5% compared to the second group. Test analysis saw improvements of 16%. However, this does not work if you consume chocolate excessively. If a person eats too much chocolate, it nullifies the benefits it brings.

“Flavonoids have no effect on people who are not deficient in the substance”, explain the experts, and that is, on those who exceed with the consumption of chocolate. In practice, the study would have shown that those who lack flavonoids have the most effective results.