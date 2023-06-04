It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not selected for the Chinese men’s basketball training list. Fang Shuo returned to the national team.

Original title: It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not selected for the Chinese men’s basketball training list and Fang Shuo returned to the national team

According to domestic media sources, well-informed sources revealed that Guo Ailun was not selected for the 18-man squad of the Chinese men’s basketball team. This means that Guo Ailun basically missed the Men’s Basketball World Cup this summer.

Song Xiang, a media person, got a tip saying that the latest roster for the Chinese men’s basketball training camp will be announced in the near future. Compared with before, the latest training roster has different degrees of personnel changes in guards, strikers, and centers. Among them, the change of guard position is likely to cause extensive debate from the outside world. According to the source, the latest training list is divided into two parts: 18 candidates list + 6 candidates list.

It is reported that both Sun Minghui (Guangsha Team) and Fang Shuo (Beijing Shougang Team) have entered the latest training squad. Among them, Sun Minghui, who is currently undergoing special training in the United States, plans to return to China around June 20, and then enter the national team for training. Fang Shuo’s outstanding performance at the end of the 22-23 regular season and the playoffs attracted the attention of coach Djordjevic. This is Fang Shuo’s return to the national team after 4 years.

Yang Yi, another well-known basketball media person, revealed in his personal podcast that the upcoming announcement of the men’s basketball national team roster will be very unexpected. This seems to imply that Guo Ailun was not selected for the list of 18 people. It is worth mentioning that Guo Ailun said in an interview before that his goal this summer is to heal his injuries and restore his body to full health.

During this year’s playoffs, Guo Ailun suffered from injuries, which greatly affected his performance and efficiency. In the 22-23 season, Guo Ailun played a total of 33 games, averaging 29.5 minutes per game, 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals. All statistics have declined compared with the previous year.

According to the plan, the Chinese men’s basketball team will assemble on June 23 and conduct a two-week closed training camp in Qingdao, after which overseas training will begin. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: