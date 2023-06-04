There are 826 people welcomed in civil protection structures or in hotels – Emilia-Romagna Region

Continue the activity of assistance to the population involved in the floods and landslides that hit Emilia-Romagna. People hosted in structures made available by the Municipalities or in hotels are 826 (10 more than yesterday) of which 73 are minors: 412 in the province of Ravenna, 254 in that of Forlì-Cesena, 159 in the metropolitan city of Bologna and only one person in charge in the province of Ferrara

They stay 726 streets municipal and provincial roads closed to traffic, of which 316 partially and 410 totally.

The most up-to-date picture available of the landslide situation counts athe moment 936 major landslidesnumber unchanged compared to those recorded up until yesterday.

Weather forecast

For the day of Monday June 5th is provided orange alert for hydraulic criticality (full of rivers) on low hills, plains, the Romagna coast and the Bolognese plainbesides that due to landslides and floods of minor streams on the high hills of Romagna.

Throughout the central-eastern hilly sector there is still the possibility of the evolution of the instability that has been triggered in recent weeks: in fact, there is a Yellow Alert for landslides and floods of minor watercourses on the lower hills, the Romagna plain and the Bologna hills, while on the central Emilian hills, particularly in the Reggio area, the yellow color code is due to the localized situation of the landslide of Ca’ Lita in the Municipality of Baiso which has reactivated and to the potential criticalities linked to the provincial road network.

Yellow alert for hydraulic criticality on the high hills of Romagna and on the hills of Bologna.

Yellow alert for thunderstorms across the region which may be of high intensity with possible effects and associated damage (hail, gusts of wind, lightning). In areas affected by thunderstorms there may be rapid rises in water levels in water courses, runoffs along the slopes and localized landslides. In the foothills and plains of Romagna, increases in hydrometric levels in watercourses could affect floodplain areas and embankments.

Critical conditions persist in the Bologna plain (with particular reference to the territories of Medicina, Molinella and Budrio), Ravenna and Forlì, due to the difficulty of disposing of the water that weighs on the secondary and reclamation network, and due to possible embankment problems, which may also affect the main lattice.

Volunteers

There are 1,467 volunteers of Civil Protection engaged at the moment to deal with the consequences of the emergency: 570 come from national voluntary organizations, 305 from Emilia-Romagna and 592 from the mobile columns of other Regions.

Also considering the 75 units between technical, administrative and local police personnel from the administrations of Bari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Rome, Venice, Parma, Castelbaldo (Pd) and located through the National Association of Italian Municipalities in support of flooded municipalities, field operators they arrive at 1,542 units.

On the other hand, the last European volunteers activated within the context of the European mobilization mechanism (National Department of Civil Protection), coming from Slovakia e Belgium.

Green number

5.419 the calls received to date on the toll-free number 800024662, made available by the Region, 7 days a week from 8 to 20. Most of the calls concern requests for information on how to provide help to the population affected by the flood.