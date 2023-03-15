Viterbo – Checks by the Nas carabinieri in Tuscia – Problems also on the traceability of products – PHOTO – VIDEO

Viterbo – Nas checks in school canteens throughout Italy, checks also in Viterbo.

Carabinieri Nas – Checks in school canteens

“18 checks were carried out of which 11 were non-compliant – the Nas inform us – in particular the violations found refer to the failure to comply with the general requirements on hygiene, lack of traceability of food products, food in a state of alteration or bad state of conservation and omitted periodic maintenance interventions on the fire-fighting equipment, required by the legislation on the protection of health and safety in the workplace”.

Throughout Italy, the Nas verified 1,058 catering companies that operate as school canteens of all levels, from nursery schools to high schools, both public and private.

“Among the companies controlled – the Nas inform us – 341 have highlighted irregularities, equal to 31%, ascertaining 482 criminal and administrative violations, with the consequent imposition of pecuniary sanctions for 240 thousand euros, contested due to violations in the management of food and in the hygienic conditions in the meal preparation rooms, in the lack of compliance in quality and quantity with the pre-established requirements of the tender specifications, in the regularity of employment of the workers and relative possession of adequate qualification and professional preparation”.

