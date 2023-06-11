Home » Pope Francis hospitalized, regular course for the Pontiff
Pope Francis hospitalized, regular course for the Pontiff

The Holy Father, from Wednesday at Gemelli, “followed mass on TV, prayed in the chapel and had lunch”

”The medical staff informs that the Pope Francis’ post-operative course is regular”. This was communicated by the director of the press office of the Holy See Matteo Bruni.

”The Holy Father continues to be afebrile and hemodynamically stable; she underwent respiratory physiotherapy and continued to mobilize. During the morning you followed Holy Mass live on television and received the Eucharist. He then went to the little chapel of the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer for the recitation of the Angelus. Then he had lunch together with those who assist him in these days of hospitalization in the private apartment (doctors, health assistant, nurses, auxiliaries and personnel of the Gendarmerie Corps) ”.

