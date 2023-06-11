“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal, the Greens attack each other

No sooner had the EU interior ministers sealed the unification of their states in Luxembourg with applause than the dual leaders of the Green Party and the parliamentary group leadership spoke up, each with two different assessments. After the green as part of the traffic light government SPD and FDP allowed the difficult European compromise to be reached, some of the management staff have publicly distanced themselves from it – a remarkable process.

Green tip is at odds

After the obviously painful decision, leading Greens tried to communicate together, albeit not uniformly. Co-leader Omid Nouripour responded with a series of tweets weighing up the pros and cons, stating: “Overall, I conclude that today’s approval is a necessary step to in Europa to move forward together.”

Fellow party leader Ricarda Lang expressed similar differences, but with the result that “Germany should not have agreed to the proposal for the CEAS reform in the Council today.” CEAS stands for Common European Asylum System. The faction leaders Britta Haßelmann (for) and Katharina Dröge (against) thought the same.

In a letter to Greens members, Baerbock apologizes for the deal

According to the “Bild“-Zeitung, Baerbock sent a five-page letter to the Greens members just hours after the deal. The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ also reports on the letter, but writes that it only goes to the members of the parliamentary group, not the entire party.

Baerbock writes that her approval in the federal cabinet was “very difficult”. The minister continued: “The compromise that has now been reached is by no means easy. Part of being honest is that if we as the federal government could have decided on the reform on our own, then it would look different.”

For Baerbock, however, it is also clear: “The status quo will improve for many refugees, even if not all of the concerns that we had campaigned for are reflected in the agreement.”

Habeck also defended the deal. “I have great respect for those who come to different assessments for humanitarian reasons,” said the Minister of Economic Affairs of the German Press Agency. “I hope they also see that there are reasons to recognize this result.” A hope that he was not the only one to express that evening. In the first few statements, approval came from representatives of the Realo wing, rejection from the left-wing Greens.

“There’s a bang here,” says the Greens crisis meeting

Baerbock, while traveling in Colombia, spontaneously canceled part of her visit program in order to promote the compromise in a series of video broadcasts to her party and the Green Group.

An SMS shows how tense the mood among the Greens is: “There’s a bang here,” quotes the ” Spiegel ” from a message from a high-ranking participant of the switch. Cansin Köktürk, member of the Greens from North Rhine-Westphalia, packs all her anger into a tweet: “If the Greens support and enforce the planned asylum reform, I will no longer represent that shit.”