“Watch out for scams, if you receive phone calls or visits in the name of the company, notify the police” [notiziediprato.it]

Publiacqua: “Be careful of scams, if you receive phone calls or visits in the name of the company, notify the police”

A user reported to the company that he had received a phone call announcing the visit of a lady in charge of checking the provision of the service. “Be careful and be wary”

Watch out for scams. Publiacqua warns that it has received a report from a user of an attempted scam which consists of a phone call warning that a woman will soon show up at home to check on the provision of the service. The company reminds once again that none of its representatives make phone calls to homes and no one enters private properties. The invitation to citizens is to be wary, pay close attention and immediately notify the company or the police.

16.11.2023 h 17:00

