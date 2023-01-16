Home Health Pope: health is not a luxury – breaking latest news
(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, JAN 16 – “Health is not a luxury! A world that discards the sick, that does not assist those who cannot afford treatment, is a cynical world and has no future”. The Pope said this in the audience with the representatives of the National Federation of Orders of Medical Radiology Health Technicians and of the Technical Health, Rehabilitation and Prevention Professions.

“I would like to thank you – added the Pope – for your commitment and your dedication, especially when they are hidden. In the last three years, healthcare professionals have lived a very particular experience, difficult to imagine, that of the pandemic. It has been said other times but we must not forget it: without your commitment and your efforts many sick people would not have been treated”. (HANDLE).

