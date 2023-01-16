Home Technology Is there a new work in the “League of Legends” series? Foreign media found that “Alliance Gaiden: Demon Hunter” passed the Korean game rating | XFastest News
by admin
According to the Korean game media Thisisgame, the new game “League of Legends: Demon Hunter (Temporary translation, 마력척결관: 리그오브레전드이야기)” developed with the worldview of “League of Legends” passed the approval of the Korean Game Property Management Committee today (13th). Game rating review.

According to the website of the Korean Game Object Management Committee, “League of Legends: Demon Hunter” is a PC action game, the content of which is that players “can play as Cyrus and save Demacia”, and it is rated as 12 years old and above.

According to the data, this new work is launched by Riot Forge, a sub-brand of Riot Games that is responsible for the distribution business. Riot Forge mainly cooperates with third-party development studios to launch new games set in the world view of “League of Legends”. Related games that have been announced so far include “Alliance Gaiden: Song of Nunu”, “Alliance Gaiden: Fallen King”, “Alliance Gaiden: Hex Disorder”, “Alliance Gaiden: Cohesion Force” and so on.

Riot has not yet confirmed the existence of this new work nor disclosed the relevant game content.

