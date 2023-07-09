Popular in summer: This is what happens in the body when you eat cherries every day

We eat cherries because we like them. They are part of summer and make it complete. What else is there to add? A lot. The fruits have many positive health effects.

Cherries herald the height of summer. There are good reasons to eat the red fruit every day. They contain folic acid, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and lots of vitamin C.

Cherries are good for digestion

Cherries contain a lot of fiber. These bind water in the small intestine and put pressure on the intestinal walls. This stimulates digestion.

Cherries make you sleep better

Cherries contain melatonin – a sleep hormone that causes tiredness. When it gets dark, the body releases melatonin to signal the change into the night.

However, we don’t immediately fall asleep, the amount released is small. Cherries can help increase the amount of melatonin in the body and provide a pleasant feeling of tiredness.

Cherries improve the skin

The reason for this is the plant pigment anthocyanin, an antioxidant. This fights free radicals (which promote premature skin aging and the formation of impurities) in the body. In addition, anthocyanins support the development of connective tissue, which can prevent cellulite.

Cherries relieve headaches

Here, too, praise is due to the anthocyanins, which are said to have an analgesic effect. According to research from the University of Michigan, 20 cherries are said to be equivalent in potency to one Aspirin 500 tablet.

