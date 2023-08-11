Popular in the morning: It is better not to drink this drink for breakfast

When it has to be quick in the morning, many grab a smoothie. Whether you make it yourself or buy it – smoothies are delicious and practical. But are they as healthy as the manufacturers claim?

Smoothies are a favorite drink of many people. There are numerous reasons for this. They are quickly prepared, varied, can be drunk on the go and they provide numerous vitamins.

Smoothies for breakfast? D rather not

However, smoothies are not always suitable. Especially if you drink them instead of breakfast, the fruity juices can even make you fat.

“Green smoothies” are particularly popular – also because many influencers advertise excessively for them. They have long been on supermarket shelves and on café menus.

These ingredients make smoothies healthy

But many people also prepare smoothies at home. The variety of ingredients that can be used for smoothies is almost unlimited.

Popular ingredients include bananas, berries, pineapple, mango, spinach, cucumber and avocados. In addition to fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, protein powder, or other supplements can also be added to improve nutritional value and taste.

This is the time when you should be drinking smoothies

Smoothies are considered healthy, but they also contain a lot of sugar due to the many fruits. Since a smoothie contains less fiber than a solid meal and is therefore digested quickly, it can happen that you get hungry again quickly.

Smoothies are also often made with ice or frozen fruit. Drinking a cold smoothie on an empty stomach could lead to digestive problems. Cold drinks irritate the stomach and slow digestion.

This can cause bloating, abdominal cramps, and other discomfort. That doesn’t sound like a good start to the day.

Fructose in the morning – not a good start to the day

Although fruits are rich in vitamins and fiber, they also contain natural fructose. If you drink a smoothie that contains a large amount of fruit, blood sugar levels can rise quickly.

It gives you a quick boost of energy. But the blood sugar level also drops quickly. This can lead to cravings and a low energy level, which isn’t ideal for getting your day off to a good start.

Which is better – make your own smoothies or buy them?

If you have the opportunity, a homemade smoothie is always a better choice. This gives you more control over the ingredients and nutritional content. Supermarket smoothies often contain added sugar, artificial flavors or preservatives.

If you make your smoothie yourself, you can choose your favorite ingredients individually. In this way you can also regulate the desired amount of calories and sugar. You can also adjust the fiber content by using oatmeal or chia seeds and adding healthy fats like avocado or nuts.

Smoothies as a supplement to breakfast

But that doesn’t mean smoothies are unhealthy per se. They’re a great way to get a hefty dose of nutrients.

You should only drink them at the right time and see them as a supplement to a healthy diet. In these situations, smoothies are good:

After the workout : After a workout, a smoothie with a balanced mix of carbohydrates and protein can help replenish energy stores. Proteins ensure good muscle regeneration and support muscle building.

Between the meals : If you are hungry between meals, you can reach for the smoothie to satisfy hunger while absorbing important nutrients. Be sure to include healthy fats like nut butter or chia seeds in the smoothie to help keep blood sugar levels stable. Otherwise, the smoothie will lead to more cravings after a short time.

As a supplement to breakfast: If you don’t want to do without the smoothie for breakfast, you should also eat a balanced breakfast that keeps you full for a long time.

Adapted smoothie as a meal replacement : If you still want to have a smoothie for breakfast, you can easily adapt the drink and make it more nutritious. Add oatmeal, yogurt, protein powder, or nuts to make the smoothie a more balanced breakfast. Increased nutrient density helps you stay full longer.