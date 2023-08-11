How to convert horizontal video to YouTube Shorts? New arrivals

If on the one hand Google is focusing on greater security, for example by blocking links in Youtube Shorts, on the other it is showing particular attention to this new “vertical” format, to the point of betting on monetization and the development of tools ah hoc for creators.

In particular, among the news arriving on the platform there is also a useful tool that should greatly streamline the conversion process of one’s traditional videos previously uploaded to the platform in size more suitable for Shortsto be fed to the algorithm for an even more capillary diffusion of one’s work.

In a few taps it will be possible to crop, zoom and reposition the video, in order to frame exactly what you want to show on Shorts. In addition to this tool, there will be five other new tools for Youtube Shorts, including “Collab” to create shorts in split screen mode to show your content next to that of another creator.

Furthermore, one of the most interesting innovations concerns the possibility of making live contents also in vertical mode, therefore the Shorts will become Live going to cover what has already been proposed also on competitor platforms TikTok and Instagram.

Finally, there will also be space for interaction with the community with the new Q&A stickers that will allow you to receive and ask questions to engage your viewers in the scrolling feed.

