Burioni: “Effective vaccines against serious illness”



With reference to the trend of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy, the virologist, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, then explained that “the scenario has completely changed from that of last year with the arrival of the variant Omicron 1 and 2 first and then the Omicron 5 variant “. The protection from infection offered by vaccines has also changed, while they continue to be” very effective in avoiding the serious consequences “of the disease. virologist, “it is no longer very effective in protecting against infection, while it had it up to the Delta variant and therefore it made sense to make it mandatory for health professionals and the Green Pass. But it is very effective in avoiding very serious consequences. “

“We have to live with the virus and protect ourselves with the vaccine”



According to the virologist, “we have to live with this virus, unless there are miraculous vaccines that are not seen on the horizon.” “We cannot at this moment think of new lockdowns, the closure of schools, we must accept that this virus circulates. We have a very contagious virus and therefore we must protect ourselves “, Burioni then reported, inviting the Italians to proceed with the anti-Covid boosters:” The best thing is to immediately take the fourth or third dose for those who have not yet done so, because two doses are not very effective. ” “Four months must have passed since the last dose or the diagnosis of Covid”, he specified, and then recalled that the vaccination campaign against the flu has also begun. The flu vaccine, “is a vaccine that does not have a very high protection but it is very safe and it is advisable to do so. Also because the flu is not a walk when you get it and it is better to be protected. The recommendation remains vaccinated as soon as you can”, concluded Burioni.