Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: When the Operation Has Consequences / Servicewomen and …

Deployment for our society can have consequences for mental health: According to Bundeswehr statistics, around 3% of all soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after deployment. About 200 new patients are added every year. According to a representative survey by Civey on behalf of the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023 presented by Boeing, 62.1% of Germans now attach great importance to mental illness in our society – around 88% of those surveyed have heard of PTSD.

PTSD can occur after traumatic experiences, such as life-threatening situations, catastrophic events, or when people witness great suffering. Typical symptoms, such as insomnia, flashbacks, irritability, being overwhelmed in everyday situations or emotional dullness, can appear immediately, but sometimes only months or even years after the traumatic event.

Particular risks favor the development of PTSD

According to the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology e. V. ( DGPPN) are affected by PTSD two to three times more often than men, and older people more than younger people. People who are exposed to special risks, such as defense and emergency services, are affected even more frequently. According to the Civey survey, the population is aware of this particular mental stress during deployments in conflict and disaster areas: After victims of violence (54.5%), they estimate the risk of PTSD among servicewomen and men (47.3%). as well as rescue workers of the blue light organizations (33.8%) rated the highest.

Overcome visible and invisible barriers with support

The Bundeswehr has set up an offer of help that is aimed specifically at soldiers, civilian staff and former members of the Bundeswehr with deployment-related mental illnesses. The internationally unique law on further use in deployment lays the foundation for helping servicewomen and men with operational disabilities get back into life and, if possible, reintegrating them into service. Since the symptoms of mental illness are often delayed and therefore sometimes only appear after the end of service, the law also applies to those affected who have already left the Bundeswehr.

The Invictus Games are an important step towards rehabilitation and more participation in life for soldiers with physical and mental injuries, as well as emergency services from blue light organizations and their families and friends. Sharing personal experiences and the feeling of solidarity across borders often leads to noticeable relief and supports rehabilitation. Ramona, police officer and participant in the Invictus Games 2023, estimates that emergency services will also be able to take part in the games this year: “The police also have many people who have been injured in action who are not visibly wounded and who are not noticed. I am grateful that this topic to give a face and a voice.”

Develop a culture of looking

Since 2012, the Bundeswehr has recorded around 2000 new cases of PTSD, with a high number of unreported cases being assumed. This is also due to the fact that PTSD often occurs with a time lag and some time elapses between the appearance of the first symptoms and the final diagnosis. “The taboo subject of ‘mental illness’ cost me a lot of energy to come out and admit to myself that I need to seek help,” says Daniel, Panzergrenadier and participant in the Invictus Games 2023. Many awareness-raising and information measures, including the day post-traumatic stress disorder on June 27, have already contributed to the destigmatization of mental illnesses: Today, more servicewomen and men who are affected are seeking medical help.

“We have to keep pointing out this issue and the people who have lost their health in the performance of their service. They have our special appreciation and recognition. We must not look the other way, but rather achieve a culture of looking,” says Generalarzt dr Jörg Ahrens, Commissioner for PTSD at the Federal Ministry of Defence.

About the INVICTUS GAMES DÜSSELDORF 2023 presented by Boeing:

The Invictus Games, initiated in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be held in Germany for the first time in 2023. The project, carried out by the Bundeswehr together with the city of Düsseldorf, is intended to be a unique festival of optimism and inspiration. One of the main goals of this international sports competition is to give the mentally and physically wounded, injured or ill servicewomen and men greater recognition and recognition in society and to support them on their path to rehabilitation. The event takes place under the motto “A HOME FOR RESPECT.” held in Dusseldorf. The venue is the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA, the adjacent sports park and the Rheinbad.

