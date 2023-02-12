In recent times, scientific research in the field of intestinal microbiota is making great strides. In this context, postbiotics represent one of the last frontiers. In addition to prebiotics and probiotics, there are therefore other precious allies of the intestinal flora and the health of the organism. In fact, there is more and more evidence that shows that the well-being of this organ benefits the entire body.

POSTBIOTICS: THEY ARE OBTAINED FROM THE FERMENTATION OF FOOD — Like prebiotics and probiotics, postbiotics also promote the balance of the intestinal microbiota. “Postbiotics are substances of bacterial derivation. In particular, they are by-products obtained from bacteria that are released during food fermentation processes. The most used matrices to obtain postbiotics are those of milk fermentation” specifies la Doctor Carola Dubini, researcher and nutritionist of the Endocrinology Unit and of the Clinical Nutrition and Cardiovascular Prevention Service of the Irccs Policlinico San Donato in Milan. THE prebiotics instead they are non-digestible substances food origin which, introduced in the right doses, promote the growth and activity of intestinal bacteria; they are found in some foods, including bananas, dried fruit, honey, legumes and whole grains. Finally, probiotics are live and active microorganisms (mainly bacteria), which are present in certain foods (eg yoghurt). Postbiotics, probiotics and prebiotics are also contained in specific supplements useful for improving intestinal well-being.

POSTBIOTICS ARE "FRIENDS" OF THE INTESTINES — The use of postbiotic-based supplements is indicated in the same cases in which the use of those based on prebiotics and probiotics is recommended, i.e. when the intestine does not work properly. In fact, for various reasons this body can lose its effectiveness. This occurs, for example, when crossing very stressful phases of life or when you are forced to treat yourself for long periods with certain drugs. "Even an unregulated diet can be the cause of an alteration of the intestinal microbiota" adds Dr. Dubini. When the balance of the flora of this organ fails, one can be the victim of various ailments, including abdominal swelling, constipation or, conversely, diarrhea. By helping to restore the balance of the intestinal microbiota, postbiotics first of all help to solve the problems directly related to poor digestion.