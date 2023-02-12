The drivers involved in the triple shock presented in the city, continue to comply with each of the sanctions filed by the Alcaldiathrough the Secretariat of Multimodal Mobility and sustainable; As a first instance, they developed a pedagogical work of prevention, which is part of the sanction that they must assume for their responsibility in the facts.

Those involved in the triple crash, which occurred in Santa Marta, comply with the actions filed.

The Secretary of Mobility, Ernesto Castro Coronadohighlighted that those involved, the companies and owner administrators related to the incident, were summoned to carry out with their own hands, the repair of the separator that was affected in Libertador Av..; Well, this was one of the actions imposed by the Ministry of Mobility, which they fulfilled thanks to the commitment that was acquired in the work table that they carried out with the bus owners.

On the other hand, those involved got on the buses to apologize to the passengers for the event that occurred and gave recommendations to their colleagues so that they know how to control their way of doing things. drivementioning that they have a great responsibility when transporting hundreds of passengers every day and this type of situation that can leave irreparable damage must be avoided.



The mobility secretary supervised that all the established sanctions were complied with.

“We did this exercise as a pedagogical activity that the community applauded and left an implicit message in the union, and that is that the authority is going to be attentive to the behavior of all road actors to work for better mobility,” said Castro Coronado.

The Secretary stressed that the drivers are still suspended from their work, until further notice and the vehicles continue to immobilized in the courtyards of the city.

The Ministry of Mobility it will continue to ensure that companies comply with the presentation of their training plans for drivers in vehicle management and customer service.