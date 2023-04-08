Postbiotics are little known products of bacterial derivation, but they can be a real panacea for many health problems

If probiotics are well known and their benefits are known for both adults and children, especially in the treatment of situations of general malaise, there is still a lot of confusion about postbiotics on the part of the general population. The most recent studies, however, confirm its undeniable qualities for some health problems and make them look like real cure-allsHere’s what they are and when they’re useful.

These are products that derive from bacteria that are released during the fermentation of food matrices and, for some years, they have been the subject of many studies that want to analyze their anti-inflammatory power. Talking about it is the professor of General Pathology at Humanitas University Maria Rescignoas well as the same doctor who signed some of the scientific publications on postbiotics: here’s what she claims.

Postbiotics: what they are, what they come from and what they are for

According to Dr. Rescigno and her studies, postbiotics are capable of interact with the immune system of the body and manage to change its response, activating it if there is a need or reducing it when it is excessive. Furthermore, they manage to modify the flora of intestinal bacteria: in fact they are the latest achievement of science regarding the study of the intestinal microbiota and its pathologies. However, their field of application is immensely vast and what science is discovering on the merits leaves you speechless.

A syndrome on which postbiotics seem to be particularly effective, according to these first studies, is the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic inflammation difficult to treat for those who suffer from it and particularly painful. Postbiotics, therefore, are obtained from the fermentation of some food matrices: one of the most used is milk which, when fermented, appears to be able to inhibit pathogenic bacteria and viruses, responsible for many infections and inflammations.

“Foods are fermented with microorganisms, including probiotics, which, depending on the type, can generate a number of substances with different properties” explains Professor Rescigno. In fact, therefore, depending on the microorganisms with which the fermentation of the matrix is ​​fed, there will be a different postbiotic. As far as children’s health is concerned, a study conducted by Dr. Gian Vincenzo Zucchetti demonstrated a positive effect of postbiotics on Atopic dermatitisan inflammatory skin disease that primarily affects pediatric patients.