Berlin, April 8. (beraking latest news/dpa) – The latest restrictions imposed for the covid-19 pandemic ended today in Germany. Now it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in doctors’ offices, hospitals and rest homes. At the beginning of March, the obligation to show a negative covid test before entering a hospital or a retirement home had lapsed.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach signaled that the pandemic “has been successfully overcome”. The Outbreak Protection Act was amended in the fall. It provided for the lifting of all restrictions after April 7, but also established certain tools in case the situation worsened. However, these tools have not proved necessary.

