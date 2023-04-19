Practice takeovers by investors: Every third doctor would sell – provided the conditions are right

Hamburg, April 19, 2023 – Should private investors be allowed to buy medical practices? There is a lot of discussion about this at the moment. The current survey by the Health Foundation from the “In Focus” series shows that this is not just a theoretical construct: 11.7 percent of the resident doctors have already received an offer to buy. “And more than a third of all doctors would consider such an offer, provided the conditions are right,” reports research director Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Oberman.

Specialist practices and dental practices are particularly in demand

Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation.

It was mainly specialist and dental practices that received offers: 17.1 percent of specialists have already been approached by investors. For dentists it is 14.8 percent, for general practitioners 12.6 percent. On the other hand, the interest in the practices of psychological psychotherapists is significantly lower: only 4.0 percent received a corresponding offer.

“Financial investors are neither saviors nor the downfall of the healthcare system”

Head of research Obermann advocates a carefully considered mix of market and state elements that makes it possible to use resources sensibly and economically – “without interfering in the content of the doctors’ therapy decisions.” Financial investors are just as little saviors how the privately owned practice is a guarantee of performance and quality. “And at the latest where no successor for a practice can be found, a sale to an investor may also be a better solution for the affected patients than a complete closure.”

With the ad hoc surveys from the “In Focus” series, the Health Foundation has been highlighting a topic every quarter since the beginning of 2022 that is currently affecting doctors and health professionals in outpatient care. 1,661 service providers took part in the survey in March 2023. The response rate was 7.2 percent.

