Home » Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity
Technology

Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity

by admin
Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity

The legal case that involved Johnny Depp e Amber Heard ended with a gesture of generosity on the part of the actor, who has million dollars donated to charity obtained from his ex-wife. Specifically, the amount went to five humanitarian and environmental organizations.

The million donated to charity by Johnny Depp

The sum was set as compensation for allegations of domestic violence launched by Heard, which had damaged Depp’s reputation and career.

According to reports from The Independent website, the actor divided the million dollars into five tranches of 200,000 dollars each, allocating them to five different organizations. These are projects that support seriously children (The Painted Turtle and Make-A-Film Foundation), the protection of nature, the rights of Native Americans (Red Feather), the conservation of an atoll inspired by Marlon Brando (Tetiaroa Society) and the defense of the Amazon forest (Amazonia Fund Alliance).

The amount paid by Amber Heard is the result of an agreement reached after a long trial for defamation. Initially, the woman was supposed to pay Depp $ 10 million, but then it came to a significant reduction. The actress said the plea deal was difficult, but that it doesn’t involve a confession of guilt.

Xbox Game Pass Membership - 3 Months | Xbox - Download Code

Xbox Game Pass Membership – 3 Months | Xbox – Download Code

  • Explore an extensive catalog of 100 high-quality games for PC and consoles
  • Enjoy games or catch up on recent hits, with Xbox Game Pass, you always have something to play
  • Prove yourself on the battlefield, join an adventure in co-op mode, create imaginative worlds

See also  Steam will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 from January 1, 2024 - Engadget 中文版


  • Mark Brunasso

    Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

    View all articles

You may also like

Far Cry 6, Crypto, TMNT: Shredder Remastered, and...

New racing game goes steep on Steam

“Blue Protocol” postponed server opening notice ranks No....

HDMI switch, splitter, audio extractor: switch, toggle &...

Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop...

How India wants to build a solar industry...

Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long

Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation....

Google Hid a Katamari Easter Egg in Search...

The online purchase, because users do not complete

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy