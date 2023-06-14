Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity

The legal case that involved Johnny Depp e Amber Heard ended with a gesture of generosity on the part of the actor, who has million dollars donated to charity obtained from his ex-wife. Specifically, the amount went to five humanitarian and environmental organizations.

The million donated to charity by Johnny Depp

The sum was set as compensation for allegations of domestic violence launched by Heard, which had damaged Depp’s reputation and career.

According to reports from The Independent website, the actor divided the million dollars into five tranches of 200,000 dollars each, allocating them to five different organizations. These are projects that support seriously children (The Painted Turtle and Make-A-Film Foundation), the protection of nature, the rights of Native Americans (Red Feather), the conservation of an atoll inspired by Marlon Brando (Tetiaroa Society) and the defense of the Amazon forest (Amazonia Fund Alliance).

The amount paid by Amber Heard is the result of an agreement reached after a long trial for defamation. Initially, the woman was supposed to pay Depp $ 10 million, but then it came to a significant reduction. The actress said the plea deal was difficult, but that it doesn’t involve a confession of guilt.