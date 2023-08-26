Precautionary Disinfestation Underway in Piacenza Following Suspected Dengue Virus Case

Suspected Case of Dengue Virus Prompts Precautionary Measures in Piacenza

A suspected case of the Dengue virus has emerged in Piacenza, leading the local Municipality to take precautionary measures in the area. Pending the results of medical tests to confirm the disease, the Municipality has initiated a disinfestation process in the vicinity of via Boselli, where the hospitalized individual resides.

As a result, signs will be posted today, August 26th, indicating a suspected case of Dengue fever in the area near the Bertolini and Rugby Lyons sports fields. Precautionary measures will be implemented, including extraordinary disinfestation activities against mosquitoes within a 100-meter radius of the suspected case’s residence.

Adult treatments will be conducted in public areas between midnight and 6 am on August 26th, 27th, and 28th. Additionally, larvicidal treatments will be carried out in public drains. From 8 am on August 27th, door-to-door interventions for adults and larvicides will be conducted in gardens and private outdoor areas.

Mayor Katia Tarasconi has signed an ordinance requiring residents to allow access to personnel appointed by the municipal administration and Europea Organization Nazionale Srl for disinfestation purposes. The Local Police will also assist the operators and regulate any temporary traffic changes or limitations, if necessary.

In the event of unfavorable weather conditions such as heavy rain or wind speeds exceeding 3 meters per second, operations may be suspended or postponed. If laboratory analyses by the local health authority confirm that the suspected case is not Dengue, the treatments will be discontinued.

Citizens are reminded to follow the guidelines set by the Emilia-Romagna Region during the adult anti-mosquito treatments. They are required to keep doors and windows closed in the disinfestation area and disable air exchange systems during specified times. People are also advised to avoid standing or walking outdoors during the intervention and keep their animals indoors. Linen, food, and other daily-use objects should not be exposed outdoors in the treated areas.

Any vegetable crops should be covered with cloths prior to disinfestation operations. After the treatment, a waiting period of at least three days is recommended before consuming fruit and vegetables. If vegetable crops cannot be covered beforehand, the produce must be discarded and not consumed.

Once the treatment is completed, individuals should wash children’s games and furniture that have been exposed to the process, using gloves and plenty of water.

The ordinance also stresses the importance of citizen collaboration, particularly in neighboring areas, to prevent the formation of stagnant water and regularly carry out larvicidal treatments in drains and non-eliminable water collections.

For any inquiries, the Secretariat of the Environment Service can be contacted at segreteria.ambiente@comune.piacenza.it and massimo.sandoni@comune.piacenza.it.

