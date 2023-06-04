Precious at the table and as a beauty ally: all the extraordinary properties of the cucumber

Cucumber is a valid beauty ally, it has incredible properties and for this reason it has always been associated with skin care.

To be added to a salad, to be enjoyed crunchy and raw, as a snack but also in drinks, cucumber is the perfect food in terms of benefits and nutritional properties both for aesthetics and for health.

Perfect for the well-being of the heart, this vegetable is also excellent for ensuring proper organ function. The ‘surprises’, however, did not end there. As we said, cucumber hides a series of benefits, which are really worth knowing. Ready to find out more?

Cucumber: the best ally for beauty and health

There are many types of cucumbers but the two most famous are those big eh gherkins. If the first ones are to be sliced, the little ones can also be eaten whole, especially tasty with vinegar. They have outstanding properties from the point of view of taste. They are nutritious, have antioxidant, anticancer properties and they help fight hunger and thirst. In short, they are really perfect for a food plan.

Being high in water, cucumbers are also low in calories. They also contain large amounts of vitamin K, vitamin C, minerals and also potassium and manganese. And they are even able to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes, improve sugar levels and are optimal for those with intestinal problems.

A food with innumerable properties, Therefore. And some are even little known. For example, not everyone knows that it is able to lower fever and that it was used in the past as a natural antipyretic. It was also used to remove worms from the body so it has always been widely used as a natural “medicine”.

This food always goes integrated into the dietnot only because it has no contraindications, but because it helps regulate blood levels and therefore allows you to purify the body by eliminating all those toxins that are normally present.

This food, which comes from the East, is actually widespread in Italy today, so much so that it is grown in Puglia, Veneto and Lazio. Cucumbers are also used for cosmetics, in fact since the sixteenth century they were used by doctors of the time for the skin. It is typical today to find them at the SPA to be placed on the eyes or in the form of a base for natural moisturizing creams or in herbal teas.