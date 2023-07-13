Pregnant in the ninth month, she dies after a head-on with the car, a tragedy in the province of Salerno: there were just a few days left before giving birth

Francesca Calandriello, the 27-year-old who died after being seriously injured in a car accident in Sant’Arsenio, in the province of Salerno, would have given birth in a few days. Doctors’ attempts to save the life of the baby the woman was carrying were also useless. The accident occurred in the late afternoon near the Sant’Arsenio municipal stadium, where the woman’s car had a head-on collision with a nine-seater minivan. After the very violent impact between the two vehicles, the woman was urgently transported by air ambulance to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital in Salerno, where, however, she died after a few hours. Calandriello was originally from Sassano and had been living in the Salerno town for just under a year, after getting married.

