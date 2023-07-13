Home » Pregnant in the ninth month, she dies after a head-on with the car, a tragedy in the province of Salerno: there were just a few days left before giving birth
Health

Pregnant in the ninth month, she dies after a head-on with the car, a tragedy in the province of Salerno: there were just a few days left before giving birth

by admin
Pregnant in the ninth month, she dies after a head-on with the car, a tragedy in the province of Salerno: there were just a few days left before giving birth

Francesca Calandriello, the 27-year-old who died after being seriously injured in a car accident in Sant’Arsenio, in the province of Salerno, would have given birth in a few days. Doctors’ attempts to save the life of the baby the woman was carrying were also useless. The accident occurred in the late afternoon near the Sant’Arsenio municipal stadium, where the woman’s car had a head-on collision with a nine-seater minivan. After the very violent impact between the two vehicles, the woman was urgently transported by air ambulance to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital in Salerno, where, however, she died after a few hours. Calandriello was originally from Sassano and had been living in the Salerno town for just under a year, after getting married.

Read also:

See also  Spermidina: the first food supplement arrives

You may also like

Multiple sclerosis, 10 million for personalized therapies

The Foods to Avoid for a Perfect Night’s...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

The Impact of Menstrual Symptoms on School Attendance:...

Blood donation, teenagers hold back for fear of...

The runner in my rear view mirror who...

Plants as Powerful Skin Elixirs: Discover Their Benefits...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

Overcoming Loneliness: How Adults Develop Real Friendships

Russia, General Ivan Popov kicked out for criticizing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy