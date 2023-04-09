stops theArsenal which, on the 30th day of Premier Leaguetie with the Liverpool 2-2. Ad Anfield Klopp remont Arteta after the initial goals of Martinelli e gabriel jesus. Salah first shortens and then misses a penalty, so he thinks about it Firmino in the final to score a heavy goal for the championship. Arsenal are now six points ahead of City, who have one game left. Instead, the Crystal Palace: 5-1 al Leeds.





LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL 2-2



A draw and a show between Liverpool and Arsenal: it ends 2-2. In the bedlam of Anfield it takes only eight minutes for the Gunners to unlock the game with Martinelli. The guests keep the ball in the game by spinning the ball with speed, but the Reds restart and come close to equalizing with Robertson. In the 28th minute the London double arrived: Martinelli ran away on the left and put in a perfect cross for Gabriel Jesus, who headed in the eighth goal of his championship. At the end of the first half, Liverpool wakes up, first going close to scoring through Salah and then shortening: in the 42nd minute Diogo Jota finds Henderson in the center of the area, who in a split extends the ball towards the far post just for the Egyptian attacker, mark for the 24th time this season. In the second half it’s a whole other game. The hosts continue to push and in the 52nd minute they would have a gigantic opportunity to equalize: Holding’s impetuous entry on Jota, the referee points to the penalty spot, but Salah misses his second penalty of the last four games. A few minutes later, the former Roma player could be forgiven, but his round shot finds the reflection of Ramsdale. The Gunners goalkeeper was decisive in the final, when outgoing hypnotizes Nuñez, launched into the net by a beautiful assist from Salah. However, the Englishman could do nothing on Firmino’s header, who in the 87th minute took advantage of a very soft cross from Alexander-Arnold and caused Anfield to explode. Liverpool could even win it in added time: Salah finds yet another super save from Ramsdale, while Konaté fails to push the winning ball into goal in the scrum. It therefore ends 2-2: Arsenal climbs to 73 points, maintaining a lead of six over second-placed Manchester City, who however have a game to recover and therefore the possibility of halving the disadvantage.

LEEDS-CRYSTAL PALACE 1-5



Triumph of Crystal Palace, which overwhelms Leeds 5-1. Less than a minute and Sinisterra nearly took the lead with a diagonal shot that ends just wide. The hosts continue to press and in the 21st minute they find the goal with a header from Bamford, who thus signs his 50th goal with the Whites shirt. The visitors felt the pinch, defended but restarted quickly, and equalized in the 46th minute: following the development of a free-kick on the trocar, Meslier came out very badly and was anticipated by Guehi, on his first goal of the season. Palace continued to grow in the second half and overtook in the 53rd minute: Olise’s cross from the right and Ayew’s great header to burn the defender. Two minutes later it was once again the French midfielder who broke the opponent’s pressure, flew towards the goal and served the second assist of his game to Eze, who scored the trio. Leeds are in a doll and in the 69th minute they suffer another lethal counterattack from Hodgson’s team: the unleashed Olise sees the insertion of Edouard, who crosses his right foot and beats Meslier again. From the away sector they ask for the fifth goal and Crystal Palace satisfies them, with Ayew taking advantage of the immobility of the opposing defense and signing his brace. Second consecutive victory therefore for Crystal Palace, which rises to twelfth place with 33 points, +4 just over Leeds.