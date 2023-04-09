Original title: Guo Shiqiang’s miraculous use of troops to contain Shandong’s inside advantage, Tao Hanlin’s double-double is still hard to save

On the evening of April 9th, the first round of the CBA playoffs kicked off. The Shandong men’s basketball team played against the Guangzhou team at home. In the end, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team broke a small upset and succeeded in the next game. In the end, the Shandong men’s basketball team defeated the Shandong men’s basketball team 93-76. The series 1- 0 lead. In the inside duel between the two sides, Shanxi insider Tao Hanlin was completely restricted. He made 4 of 11 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. He scored 13 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals. Scoring 25 points and 12 rebounds is still difficult to prevent the team from losing.

Judging from the lineups of both sides, the Shandong men’s basketball team has Tao Hanlin and the big foreign aid Gyllenwater on the inside, occupying a certain advantage. He sprained his ankle in the final game of the game and was unable to play this game. The Guangzhou team’s internal strength was greatly reduced.

Sure enough, at the beginning of the game, the Shandong team led by Gyllenwater and Tao Hanlin showed their power inside. Tao Hanlin made two free throws, and then Gyllenwater caught the ball from the left and hit a three-pointer. However, under the strict defense of the Guangzhou team, Tao Hanlin And Gyllenwater’s shooting rate is not high, but the Guangzhou team is even more stretched inside. Jiao Baiqiao fouled 3 times in more than 6 minutes, making the Guangzhou team very passive.

In the following period of time, the Shandong team’s tactical strategy was particularly clear. They kept using Tao Hanlin and Gyllenwater to establish an inside lead, and then the back line resisted Jiao Baiqiao’s defense and made fouls at the basket. In desperation, Guo Shiqiang had no choice but to Miao Guangyang, who did not have much game experience, was put on the field to defend, but he achieved good results, especially at the beginning of the second quarter. Zhu Mingzhen and Cui Yongxi hit three-pointers successively. It took the Dragon Lions more than 2 minutes to play a wave The 10-0 start directly stopped the Shandong team.

At the request of the head coach Wang Han, the Shandong men’s basketball team took an inside attack. After the timeout, Tao Hanlin and Gyllenwater continued to score points at the basket, responding to a 9-0 spurt to overtake the score. In the first half of the game, Tao Hanlin scored 8 points and 9 rebounds, and Gyllenwater scored 16 points and 7 rebounds. In contrast, the Guangzhou team did not have much performance inside.

In the second half, in order to deal with the strong inside line of the Shandong men’s basketball team, Guo Shiqiang guided the use of a small lineup, and Bell played inside. In addition, the Guangzhou team’s defense today can be said to be very tight. As long as Tao Hanlin gets the ball inside, the Guangzhou men’s basketball team will have at least two players to double-team, or even three players to defend. Pulling away, Tao Hanlin first made a foul at the basket, and then turned around and elbowed the opponent again. Even the on-site commentator said, “Tao Hanlin is in a hurry.” In the end, Tao Hanlin scored 13 points and 12 rebounds in this game. He was completely restricted in the second half because he lost control of his emotions and was replaced early. In the end, he could only accept the ball Team loses.

